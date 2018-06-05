Rudock -- who worked as the No. 2 quarterback during OTAs -- has fallen behind Matt Cassel on the depth chart, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

It's possible the Lions were just allowing Cassel to get acclimated with the offense during OTA, boosting Rudock to the No. 2 spot during that session. Either way, it now appears, as expected, that Rudock is third in line for snaps behind Cassel and starter Matt Stafford as mandatory minicamp opens. The third spot on the depth chart wouldn't rule out Rudolph from a 53-man spot, but that would require the Lions holding on to three signal-callers.