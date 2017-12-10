Rudock is expected to remain Matthew Stafford's (hand) backup Sunday against the Buccaneers with the latter expected to make his 108th consecutive start, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rudock saw more reps with the first-team offense than usual this week while Stafford was rendered a limited participant for all three of Detroit's practices, but barring a setback in the hours leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, Stafford looks set to direct the offense as the 6-6 Lions fight to stay in the thick of the NFC playoff race. A 2016 sixth-round pick out of Michigan, Rudock saw his most extensive NFL action to date in relief of a hurting Stafford in the Week 13 loss to the Ravens, completing three of five passes for 24 yards and an interception.