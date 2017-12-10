Lions' Jake Rudock: Likely to stick in backup role Week 14
Rudock is expected to remain Matthew Stafford's (hand) backup Sunday against the Buccaneers with the latter expected to make his 108th consecutive start, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Rudock saw more reps with the first-team offense than usual this week while Stafford was rendered a limited participant for all three of Detroit's practices, but barring a setback in the hours leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, Stafford looks set to direct the offense as the 6-6 Lions fight to stay in the thick of the NFC playoff race. A 2016 sixth-round pick out of Michigan, Rudock saw his most extensive NFL action to date in relief of a hurting Stafford in the Week 13 loss to the Ravens, completing three of five passes for 24 yards and an interception.
More News
-
Lions' Jake Rudock: Makes brief appearance•
-
Lions' Jake Rudock: Drawing trade interest•
-
Lions' Jake Rudock: Efficient in third preseason contest•
-
Lions' Jake Rudock: Throws for 84 yards Saturday•
-
Lions' Jake Rudock: Clearly established as No. 2 QB•
-
Lions' Jake Rudock: Has inside track to backup job•
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...