Rudock is expected to remain Matthew Stafford's (hand) backup Sunday against the Buccaneers with the latter expected to make his 108th consecutive start, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rudock saw more reps with the first-team offense than usual this week while Stafford was rendered a limited participant for all three of Detroit's practices, but barring a setback in the hours leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, Stafford looks set to direct the offense as the 6-6 Lions fight to stay in the thick of the NFC playoff race. A 2016 sixth-round pick out of Michigan, Rudock saw his most extensive NFL action to date in relief of a hurting Stafford in the Week 13 loss to the Ravens, completing three of five passes for 24 yards and an interception.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop