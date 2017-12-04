Rudock completed three of five passes for 24 yards and an interception during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.

Stafford bruised his throwing hand in the fourth quarter and was forced to leave a game for the first time since 2015, which allowed Rudock to log a handful of offensive snaps for the first time in his young career. The second-year Michigan product wasn't terrible, but his pick-six was particularly demoralizing to a Lions team that was already down 37-20. Stafford is a tough player who's known for playing through injuries, so it's not certain Rudock will be forced to start this week against the Buccaneers. If that proves to be the case, though, Rudock would be a tough fantasy play despite the incredibly appealing matchup against Tampa Bay.