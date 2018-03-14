Lions' Jake Rudock: Tendered by Lions
Rudock, an exclusive-rights free agent, has received a contract tender from the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Rudock wasn't going anywhere as the Lions like what they have in their 2016 sixth-rounder and seemingly have faith in him as its backup quarterback. Barring any sort of unforeseen addition to the depth chart, he'll likely enter the 2018 season in that very role.
