Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Absent from injury report
Reeves-Maybin is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Reeves-Maybin was a full participant in practice all week, so the linebacker being active does not come as a surprise. He's expected to work primarily with special teams in Thursday's contest.
