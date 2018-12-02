Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Active in Week 13
Reeves-Maybin (neck) will play in Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Reeves-Maybin plays sparingly behind Christian Jones and Devon Kennard at outside linebacker, as he has recorded just 20 defensive snaps over his last four outings. The second-year pro shouldn't be considered in the fantasy realm.
