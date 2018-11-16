Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Cleared to face Panthers
Reeves-Maybin (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
Reeves-Maybin has missed the last two games with this injury. The Tennessee product was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but practiced in full Friday. Reeves-Maybin will likely resume his second-string role behind Christian Jones.
More News
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Out Sunday•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Enjoys successful rookie year•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...