Reeves-Maybin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick plays sparingly on defense, but he has 11 tackles (nine solo) in the last three games. If he's unable to play, Steve Longa will likely play more defensive snaps when other linebackers need a breather.

