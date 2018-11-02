Reeves-Maybin (neck/toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reeves-Maybin was limited in practice all week due to neck and toe injuries, and seems to be a longshot for Detroit's divisional matchup against the Vikings in Week 9. The rotational linebacker has only logged more than 30 defensive snaps once this season, so his absence would be unlikely to have a major impact on the Lions' defense.