Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Enjoys successful rookie year
Reeves-Maybin tallied 30 tackles, an assisted sack, two PBUs and one forced fumble over 14 games in 2017.
The Lions selected Reeves-Maybin in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Tennessee and the rookie fared fairly well in a limited role. His main weaknesses were exposed in run defense, but his first full NFL offseason training program could help him be more prepared for that phase of the game in 2018. With Tahir Whitehead and Paul Worrilow set to hit free agency, not to mention Brandon Copeland (pectoral), who will be a restricted free agent, Reeves-Maybin seems highly likely to be in store for an expanded role.
