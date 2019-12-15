Reeves-Maybin is slated to start in Christian Jones' (shoulder) place Sunday against the Buccaneers, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Reeves-Maybin has barely played on defense this season, but he'll be thrust into a starting role with Jones and Jarrad Davis (ankle/knee) sitting out. A third-year pro, Reeves-Maybin has 61 tackles (49 solo) through 36 career games.