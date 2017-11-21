Reeves-Maybin (ankle) was a full participant at the Lions' walk-through Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reeves-Maybin has missed the previous two games, but his activity level Monday is cause for optimism regarding his status for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup versus the Vikings. Upon his return, he'll provide depth at outside linebacker while logging the majority of his snaps on special teams.

