Reeves-Maybin (groin) signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension with the Lions on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Reeves-Maybin played in all 17 regular season games for Detroit last season, earning a spot on the NFC Pro Bowl roster as a special teamer. He finished his 2023 campaign with 20 tackles, a sack and two passes defended. According to Garafolo, the Tennesee product's new contract will make him the highest-paid core special teams player ever.