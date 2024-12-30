Reeves-Maybin (neck) is active for Monday night's game against the 49ers.
Reeves-Maybin had missed the Lions' last seven games due to a neck injury, but he was activated off IR on Monday and will play. Prior to his injury, Reeves-Maybin logged 11 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble across eight regular-season games.
