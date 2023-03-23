Reeves-Maybin signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Reeves-Maybin, who spent the first five years of his NFL career in Detroit before joining Houston in 2022, is now set to reunite with his former team for at least this upcoming season. The 230-pound linebacker posted career highs with 82 tackles, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles during his final campaign with the Lions in 2021, but he eventually saw 501 less defensive snaps as a member of the Texans this past year.
