Reeves-Maybin (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reeves-Maybin was able to suit up against the Rams in Week 13 despite his neck injury, so it's somewhat surprising to see him land on season-ending injured reserve. It remains to be seen whether the second-year pro aggravated his injury during last week's loss. Kelvin Sheppard and Nicholas Grigsby could benefit from slightly increased snaps with Reeves-Maybin sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories