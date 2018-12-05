Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Lands on IR
Reeves-Maybin (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Reeves-Maybin was able to suit up against the Rams in Week 13 despite his neck injury, so it's somewhat surprising to see him land on season-ending injured reserve. It remains to be seen whether the second-year pro aggravated his injury during last week's loss. Kelvin Sheppard and Nicholas Grigsby could benefit from slightly increased snaps with Reeves-Maybin sidelined.
More News
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Active in Week 13•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Listed as questionable•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Won't play Thursday•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Cleared to face Panthers•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Out Sunday•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....