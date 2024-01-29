Reeves-Maybin (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
Reeves-Maybin sustained the third injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He did not record a stat before his exit. Anthony Pittman is the next man up as a depth outside linebacker alongside Justin Houston with both Reeves-Maybin and Derrick Barnes (knee) questionable to return Sunday.
