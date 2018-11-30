Reeves-Maybin (neck) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Reeves-Maybin sat out last week's loss to the Bears due to a lingering neck injury, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Rams. If Reeves-Maybin were unable to suit up Week 13, Miles Killebrew and Eli Harold could once again receive a slight increase in snaps.

