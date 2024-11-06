Reeves-Maybin (neck) didn't practice Wednesday.
The veteran linebacker sustained what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the Lions' Week 9 win over the Packers, though it has since been clarified to a neck issue. Reeves-Maybin is likely in jeopardy of missing Detroit's Week 10 matchup in Houston if he's unable to practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday.
