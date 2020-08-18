Reeves-Maybin could play a key role on defense in 2020, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Most of Detroit's linebackers are primarily the downhill type, but Reeves-Maybin (6-foot, 230 pounds) has a different skillset that could be useful for the Lions on passing downs. Considering Reeves-Maybin distinguished himself as arguably Detroit's best special teams player in 2019, any added utility on defense would seemingly make the 25-year-old a near-lock to make the roster.
