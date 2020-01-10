Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: New career high in tackles
Reeves-Maybin totaled 37 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2019.
Despite opening the year with a significant role, Reeves-Maybin was almost exclusively a special teams player for the majority of the season. While injuries to other members of the Lions defense forced the Tennessee product into an expanded role for the last three games of the year -- and Reeves-Maybin ultimately contributed over six tackles per game over this stretch -- there's a reason he wasn't seeing much playing time before, which says something given how poor Detroits' linebacking corps was in 2019. Reeves-Maybin has one year left on his rookie contract but the Lions probably aren't planning on him being a starter in 2020.
More News
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Nine tackles in starting role•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Expected to start•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Lands on IR•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Active in Week 13•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Listed as questionable•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Won't play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...