Reeves-Maybin totaled 37 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2019.

Despite opening the year with a significant role, Reeves-Maybin was almost exclusively a special teams player for the majority of the season. While injuries to other members of the Lions defense forced the Tennessee product into an expanded role for the last three games of the year -- and Reeves-Maybin ultimately contributed over six tackles per game over this stretch -- there's a reason he wasn't seeing much playing time before, which says something given how poor Detroits' linebacking corps was in 2019. Reeves-Maybin has one year left on his rookie contract but the Lions probably aren't planning on him being a starter in 2020.

