Reeves-Maybin racked up nine tackles on a career-high 65 defensive snaps during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Broncos.

Down starting linebackers Jarrad Davis (ankle) and Christian Jones (shoulder), the Lions turned to Reeves-Maybin to handle a large role and the 24-year-old produced nicely. He wasn't perfect, of course, but he at minimum made for a solid source of production. With Jahlani Tavai (shoulder) now on the shelf as well, Reeves-Maybin should get all the playing time he can handle during Sunday's season finale against the Packers.