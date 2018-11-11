Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Out Sunday
Reeves-Maybin (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Reeves-Maybin was able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he'll miss his second consecutive game with a neck injury. The outside linebacker will be missed on special teams, while Miles Killebrew could see additional snaps behind Christian Jones and Devon Kennard at outside linebacker.
