Reeves-Maybin (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago.

Reeves-Maybin missed last weeks' game against the Vikings but has a chance to return against the Bears after practicing on a limited basis this week. Miles Killebrew could be the remaining reserve outside linebacker if Reeves-Maybin is unable to play Sunday, since Eli Harold (shoulder) is listed as doubtful

More News
Our Latest Stories