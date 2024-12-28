Reeves-Maybin (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers after logging a full practice Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Reeves-Maybin has been on injured reserve since early November due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Packers. He was a full participant all week, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be activated off IR ahead of Monday night's game. In the seven games prior to his injury, Reeves-Maybin accumulated nine tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble.