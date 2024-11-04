Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Packers.
Reeves-Maybin suffered a shoulder injury in the second half, leaving his availability for the remainder of the game in question. In his absence, Alex Anzalone will operate as the team's exclusive traditional option at middle linebacker.
