Reeves-Maybin signed a one-year, $2.378 million contract to remain with the Lions on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reeves-Maybin's contract is fully guaranteed. He played predominantly on special teams last season, totaling 10 tackles while dressing in all 16 games.
