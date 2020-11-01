Reeves-Maybin is active for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Reeves-Maybin missed practice this week due to a non-injury related issue, but he'll join the team for Sunday's matchup. The fourth-year linebacker out of Tennessee barely plays on defense but is a consistent contributor on kick and punt coverage.
More News
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Might see expanded role on defense•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: New career high in tackles•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Nine tackles in starting role•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Expected to start•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Lands on IR•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Active in Week 13•