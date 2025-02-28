The Lions are expected to release Reeves-Maybin when the new league year begins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Reeves-Maybin was limited to 10 regular-season games in 2024 due to a neck injury, but he still played a career-high 148 defensive snaps and remained a key contributor on special teams. He tallied 14 total tackles and will likely find a new home quickly in a similar role.
