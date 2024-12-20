Reeves-Maybin (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Reeves-Maybin was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday and practiced in a limited capacity; however, it now appears he still isn't ready for in-game action just yet. The Tennessee product will remain on injured reserve, paving the way for David Long to serve as the Lions' top backup middle linebacker in Week 16.
More News
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Has 21-day practice window opened•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Lands on IR with neck injury•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Won't play vs. Houston•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Logs DNP on Wednesday•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Questionable to return•
-
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Healthy again•