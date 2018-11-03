Reeves-Maybin (neck/toe) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Reeves-Maybin was originally listed as doubtful, so his being downgraded to out isn't much of a surprise after he was a limited participant at practice this week. Miles Killebrew is likely to step up into the reserve role at outside linebacker in Reeves-Maybin's absence.