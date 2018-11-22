Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Won't play Thursday
Reeves-Maybin (neck) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Reeves-Maybin did not appear in two consecutive games due to a neck injury before returning last week against the Panthers, but he'll head back to the sideline Thursday. Miles Killebrew and Eli Harold are slated to provide depth at outside linebacker behind Christian Jones and Devon Kennard.
