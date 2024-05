Calhoun has officially inked a deal with the Lions as an undrafted free agent.

Calhoun spent five seasons with Duke and concluded his final season with 666 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions. The 5-foot-11 rookie is one of 11 wide receivers currently on Detroit's roster, so at best he'll surprise and land a roster spot and more realistically he'd work to earn a spot on the practice squad.