Williams didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
Williams has been the Lions' most active running back this season, earning between 12 and 24 touches in each of the team's nine games. With nine touchdowns, he sits in a tie for third in the NFL with the Titans' Derrick Henry, but an illness now is impacting Williams' practice reps. At the same time, D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) managed a full session Wednesday, so a changing of the guard could be in store Week 11. Williams' status nonetheless will be one to watch closely as the weekend approaches.
