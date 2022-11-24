Williams rushed 18 times for 66 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 28-25 loss to the Bills.

Williams continued to handle the lion's share of work out of the backfield and extended his league-leading touchdown total (13) along the way. With Detroit seemingly keen on keeping D'Andre Swift as fresh as possible going forward, Williams should continue to handle a heavy workload down the stretch, though one that may not involve much heavy lifting as a receiver given Swift's proficiency in that area. Up next is a middling Week 13 matchup against a Jaguars defense allowing the eighth-fewest yards per carry (4.2) and the 11th-fewest rushing touchdowns (nine) in 2022.