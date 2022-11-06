Williams may serve as the Lions' lead option on the ground in Sunday's game against the Packers with D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) -- who is listed as questionable -- expected to play but only in a limited capacity, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, the Lions are aiming to have Swift handle a workload similar in the team's loss to the Dolphins last week, when he played 29 snaps but took only 10 touches (five carries and five receptions). In that same game, Williams played seven fewer snaps, but narrowly outdid Swift in touches (10 carries, three receptions) while netting 76 yards and two scores on the ground. While fantasy managers shouldn't bank on Williams finding the end zone twice, the fact that he'll likely be serving as the Lions' top ballcarrier against the Packers' 29th-ranked run defense makes him a more appealing option than he might normally be on the occasions Swift has been active this season.