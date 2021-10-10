Williams (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams had limited participation Wednesday through Friday in practice, which suggests he should be able to play. D'Andre Swift (groin) is also listed as questionable, but is thought able to play. Still, double check on both running backs before Sunday's game.
