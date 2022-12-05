Williams rushed 11 times for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Williams was able to record his league-leading 14th touchdown on a one-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Backfield mate D'Andre Swift ultimately outpaced Williams by three carries and also drew six targets, so the latter's fantasy outlook is somewhat unsettled heading into a Week 14 divisional showdown against the Vikings.