Williams has been getting some of the first-team reps in training camp, but he could face more competition for playing time following Detroit's recent signing of Justin Jackson, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.

Jackson is an experienced but oft-injured backup, while Williams is the former but not the latter, having played 73 of a possible 81 games through five pro seasons. Williams did miss four games last year, accounting for half his career total, though two of the absences were caused by COVID-19. He's still a solid favorite to enter Week 1 as the Lions' No. 2 back behind D'Andre Swift, whose workload is being managed throughout training camp to keep him ready for the regular season. It remains to be seen how much of the workload Swift cedes to the other backs, including Williams, come September, October and beyond.