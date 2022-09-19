Williams rushed 12 times for 53 yards while catching his only target for seven receiving yards during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

Williams handled the bulk of the rushing workload while D'Andre Swift bounced back from an ankle sprain. However, Swift still outproduced Williams by gaining 56 yards on his five carries, perfectly exemplifying the explosiveness Swift brings relative to Williams. While Williams nonetheless will be leaned on frequently to take pressure off Swift, he'll likely need to find the end zone to have worthwhile fantasy utility in any given week.