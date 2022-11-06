Williams rushed 24 times for 81 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 15-9 win over Green Bay.
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) suited up in a limited capacity (five touches for 50 yards) for the second week in a row, allowing Williams to dominate the backfield touches once again. The 24 carries set a new high for the veteran back, as he remains heavily involved in the game plan regardless of Swift's availability. Williams has produced a standout 126/545/8 rushing line through eight games, and he will look to continue his career year against a struggling Chicago defense next Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Could serve as lead runner Sunday•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Moving back into complementary role•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Fumbles at goal line•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Held in check•
-
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Set for lead role again•