Williams rushed 24 times for 81 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 15-9 win over Green Bay.

D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) suited up in a limited capacity (five touches for 50 yards) for the second week in a row, allowing Williams to dominate the backfield touches once again. The 24 carries set a new high for the veteran back, as he remains heavily involved in the game plan regardless of Swift's availability. Williams has produced a standout 126/545/8 rushing line through eight games, and he will look to continue his career year against a struggling Chicago defense next Sunday.