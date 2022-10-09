Williams rushed 15 times for 56 yards during Sunday's 29-0 loss to New England.
The return of Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson seemingly gave Williams one of the more formidable offensive lines across the league to work with, but he wasn't able to do much despite getting another hefty workload. However, he didn't get much help from the passing game on a day that Detroit was largely held out of scoring position. Now with D'Andre Swift (shoulder) targeting a return for after Detroit's Week 6 bye, Williams may have to share the backfield a little more than he has been lately in Week 7 against Dallas.
