Williams agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old expressed a desire to stay in Green Bay earlier this offseason, but after the re-signing of Aaron Jones he'll move on to Detroit. Williams primarily operated as the Packers' secondary running back and rushed for 505 yards on 4.2 yards per carry while catching 31 passes for 236 yards with three total touchdowns in 2020. He should fill a similar role in the Lions' backfield behind lead back D'Andre Swift.