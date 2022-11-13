Williams carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears.

It wasn't an efficient effort, but Williams scored his ninth TD of the year in timely fashion, giving the Lions the lead with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. With D'Andre Swift still not looking 100 percent, Williams remains the safest option in the Detroit backfield heading into a Week 11 clash with the Giants.