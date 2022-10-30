Williams is expected to serve as a complementary option out of the Detroit backfield Sunday against the Dolphins while D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) returns from a three-game absence, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

In the Lions' three games without Swift, Williams didn't see a major jump in his snap share -- which ranged between 34 and 54 percent -- but the 27-year-old still averaged 17 touches and 82.7 yards in those contests. Williams still earned double-digit touches in each of Detroit's first three games when Swift was active, but the former's fantasy ceiling is undoubtedly lower with Swift back in the lineup. Craig Reynolds, who served as the Lions' No. 2 back the past three games, will also see his opportunities take a hit in Swift's return.