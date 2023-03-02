General manager Brad Holmes said Wednesday that Williams and the Lions have begun negotiations on a new contract with mutual interest, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in roughly two weeks, but Holmes said contract negotiations have already begun and "there's a mutual interest to hopefully get [Williams] back." The veteran running back, who will turn 28 in April, had a career-high 1,066 rushing yards across 17 games in 2022 and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns, and has clearly demonstrated an ability to excel in Detroit's scheme. Williams has additionally made it clear that he would like to remain with the Lions, so there's reason to believe that both sides could come to terms on an agreeable deal.