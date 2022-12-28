Williams (leg) isn't listed on the Week 17 injury report ahead of a matchup with the Bears.
Williams sat out the fourth quarter of Saturday's 37-23 loss to the Panthers after suffering an apparent leg injury in the third quarter. It turns out it wasn't even serious enough to get him on the injury report four days later, suggesting he might've even returned Saturday if the Lions hadn't been down by three or more scores for most of the second half. In any case, Williams will continue to split backfield work with D'Andre Swift and Justin Jackson when the Lions host the Bears this Sunday.
