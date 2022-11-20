Williams (illness) carried the ball 17 times for 64 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants.

Williams battled through an illness during practice this week en route to his fifth multi-score game of the season. The veteran back passed Nick Chubb (11 touchdowns) for the league lead in rushing touchdowns in one fell swoop with this incredible three-touchdown day. D'Andre Swift (eight touches for 32 yards and a TD) has been listed as fully healthy for two weeks running now, indicating that Williams is still the head of Detroit's three-pronged rushing attack with Justin Jackson (10 touches for 77 yards) sprinkled in. Williams' fantasy managers should continue rolling out their RB1 with confidence heading into a Thanksgiving tilt against the Bills on Thursday.