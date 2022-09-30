Williams is on track to lead the Detroit backfield with D'Andre Swift (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Williams has been busy coming off the bench behind a banged-up Swift, averaging 14.3 carries for 56.0 yards and 1.3 TDs through three weeks. He's been targeted just five times, but Williams figures to see far more passing-down work with Swift sidelined, as Craig Reynolds is more likely to sub in for run plays. The Lions also have Justin Jackson as an option, but it's Williams who projects to get the start, take double-digit touches and play over half the snaps. There's also a chance it happens again Week 5, with the Lions potentially putting Swift on ice until after their Week 6 bye.