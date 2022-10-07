Williams should lead the Detroit backfield again this Sunday against the Patriots with teammate D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) ruled out for a second straight game.

While he played only 51 percent of snaps with Swift sidelined for the 48-45 shootout loss to Seattle last week, Williams accounted for 19 of the 23 carries handled by Detroit RBs and scored one TD at the goal line and another from distance. He's unlikely to find himself in such a wild game this week, but that might work in his favor in terms of snap share at least, and it's hard to argue with the results when he's averaging a career-best 4.5 YPC and leads the NFL with six rushing TDs. Williams again figures to get most of the carries, with Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson working in reserve.